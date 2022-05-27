Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Short Interest Update

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 935,200 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the April 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Canon alerts:

NYSE:CAJ opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84. Canon has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.38.

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). Canon had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canon will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canon by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Canon by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Canon in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Canon by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Canon by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Canon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.