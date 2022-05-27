Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
CGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.65.
NASDAQ CGC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.86. 846,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,296,175. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06.
Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
