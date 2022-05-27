Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

CFFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CFFN stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 307,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,696. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

