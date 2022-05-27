Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. OTR Global lowered shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.03. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,411,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,483,000 after purchasing an additional 723,007 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 83.0% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,640,000 after purchasing an additional 642,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,404.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 541,363 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

