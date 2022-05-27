Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) PT Lowered to $7.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 442.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRDF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Cardiff Oncology stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 15,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,008. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61.

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 9,447.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 700,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 382,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 67,176 shares during the period. Caxton Corp grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after acquiring an additional 178,750 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

