Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) PT Lowered to $7.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 442.64% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRDF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.
Cardiff Oncology stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 15,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,008. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 700,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 382,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 67,176 shares during the period. Caxton Corp grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after acquiring an additional 178,750 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.
