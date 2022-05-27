CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) & Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI) Head to Head Comparison

Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) and CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ubiquiti and CareView Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti $1.90 billion 8.23 $616.58 million $7.05 36.70 CareView Communications $7.80 million 1.59 -$10.08 million N/A N/A

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than CareView Communications.

Risk and Volatility

Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareView Communications has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.1% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.9% of CareView Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ubiquiti and CareView Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti 25.51% -632.62% 49.77% CareView Communications -129.20% N/A -192.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ubiquiti and CareView Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti 0 0 0 0 N/A CareView Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Ubiquiti beats CareView Communications on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ubiquiti (Get Rating)

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON, a plug and play fiber network technology to build high speed fiber internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi -Enterprise WLAN, an enterprise Wi-Fi system that allows for on-site and remote management through the cloud; UniFi Protect, a video surveillance system, which provides statistical reporting and advanced analytics; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and power of Ethernet support for enterprise networks; UniFi Console, an enterprise class router and security gateway device; and UniFi Access, a door access system. Further, offers base stations, radios, backhaul equipment, and customer premise equipment; embedded radio products; antennas; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors, online retailers, and direct to customers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CareView Communications (Get Rating)

CareView Communications, Inc. provides monitoring solutions for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides CareView Patient Safety System, a video monitoring tool to improve the practice of nursing, create a better work environment, and make the patient's hospital stay more satisfying, which is used in hospitals, nursing homes, adult living centers, and outpatient care facilities; and Caregiver Platform, which offers caregiver connect mobile application to provide a convenient and intuitive interface to capture critical workflows, such as acknowledging and documenting alert presses by the resident. It also offers CareView Connect, which provides resident monitoring products and services for the long- term care industry; an array of wearable and stationary buttons that allow a resident to summon help either for an emergency or assistance; a mobile app capable of delivering an alert to the caregiver and allows them document information around that alert; and alert management and monitoring system. In additions, it also provides SitterView and TeleMedView allows hospital staff to use CareView's video cameras to observe and communicate with patients remotely. CareView Communications, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Lewisville, Texas.

