Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSLGet Rating) will post $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.72 billion. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $6.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $663,945,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,195,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 665.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,875,000 after buying an additional 209,382 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,999,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,892,000 after purchasing an additional 133,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $251.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.58. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $178.73 and a 52-week high of $275.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.36%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

