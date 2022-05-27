Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Director Randall J. Weisenburger Acquires 100,000 Shares

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 117,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,610. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.03.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,422 ($17.89) to GBX 1,537 ($19.34) in a report on Monday, April 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 353.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

