Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Director Purchases $192,720.00 in Stock

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) Director William C. Styslinger III acquired 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $192,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 569,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,152.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CASA traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $4.40. 563,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,407. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.20. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.39 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $64.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CASA. Barclays raised their price objective on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 715,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 115,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 39,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

