Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Director Purchases $192,720.00 in Stock

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) Director William C. Styslinger III acquired 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $192,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 569,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,152.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
CASA traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $4.40. 563,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,407. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.20. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.39 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.99.
Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $64.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 715,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 115,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 39,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.
About Casa Systems (Get Rating)
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Casa Systems (CASA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.