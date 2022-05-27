Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Director William C. Styslinger III Purchases 83,923 Shares

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) Director William C. Styslinger III acquired 83,923 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $336,531.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 653,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,075.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.40. 563,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,407. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $64.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.40 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casa Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 594,244 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 1,577.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 379,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 15.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 295,639 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 75.0% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 1,002.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 115,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 105,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

