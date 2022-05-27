Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) Short Interest Up 109.4% in May

Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 109.4% from the April 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CAS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.09. 539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,256. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. Cascade Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAS. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Cascade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cascade Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cascade Acquisition by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cascade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cascade Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as alternative lending, asset management, business process outsourcing, housing and commercial real estate finance, insurance, and tech-enabled business opportunities.

