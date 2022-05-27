Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Issues Earnings Results

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS.

CVCO opened at $216.60 on Friday. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $195.70 and a 52-week high of $327.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.26.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 12.6% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 13,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

CVCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cavco Industries from $426.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.