Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “

CZOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Shares of NYSE CZOO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,499. Cazoo Group has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZOO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 35.7% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

