CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Joseph S. Dimartino Sells 1,000 Shares

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,609.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CBIZ stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.25. 229,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,449. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average of $39.39. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 111,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 5.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

