CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sells C$620,265.00 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$620,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,615 shares in the company, valued at C$5,434,451.80.

TSE CCL.B traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$60.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,741. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of C$53.36 and a 1-year high of C$75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.13.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

