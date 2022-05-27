CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Price Target Lowered to 90.00 at Barclays

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from 130.00 to 90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OTGLY. Berenberg Bank upgraded CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. HSBC cut CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CD Projekt from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CD Projekt from 225.00 to 156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

OTCMKTS OTGLY traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $6.70. 45,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,057. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. CD Projekt has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

