Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

CDR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $364.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.30. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,236. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 35.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

