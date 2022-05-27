Celestino R. Pennoni Sells 10,000 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $243,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.75. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $25.85.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 46.13% and a return on equity of 18.14%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 286,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 13.8% during the first quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 120,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Parke Bancorp (Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.