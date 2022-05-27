Cellcom Israel (CELJF) and Its Competitors Critical Review

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating) is one of 27 public companies in the “Radiotelephone communication” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cellcom Israel to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Cellcom Israel has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellcom Israel’s rivals have a beta of 5.85, suggesting that their average stock price is 485% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cellcom Israel and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellcom Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A Cellcom Israel Competitors 283 820 1193 51 2.43

As a group, “Radiotelephone communication” companies have a potential upside of 70.84%. Given Cellcom Israel’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cellcom Israel has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Cellcom Israel and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellcom Israel -1.08% -2.40% -0.66% Cellcom Israel Competitors -39.14% 28.32% -4.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cellcom Israel and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cellcom Israel $1.14 billion -$53.00 million -42.55 Cellcom Israel Competitors $17.74 billion $849.27 million 11.35

Cellcom Israel’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cellcom Israel. Cellcom Israel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cellcom Israel rivals beat Cellcom Israel on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Cellcom Israel (Get Rating)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Net Segment. The company offers internet service, internet television service, international call services, landline telephony service, transmission services, and telecommunication operator. It also IP switchboard services. Additionally, the company offers communications solutions, including supporting equipment and maintenance services; data protection and IOT solutions; cloud based services; and end-user fixed-line equipment, as well as operates and manages business telecommunication systems. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 10.7 million cellular subscribers. Cellcom Israel Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

