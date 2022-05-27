Cellcom Israel (CELJF) & Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Radiotelephone communication” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cellcom Israel to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Cellcom Israel and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cellcom Israel
|$1.14 billion
|-$53.00 million
|-42.55
|Cellcom Israel Competitors
|$17.74 billion
|$849.27 million
|11.32
Risk and Volatility
Cellcom Israel has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellcom Israel’s rivals have a beta of 5.85, meaning that their average stock price is 485% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
24.4% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Cellcom Israel and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cellcom Israel
|-1.08%
|-2.40%
|-0.66%
|Cellcom Israel Competitors
|-39.14%
|28.32%
|-4.82%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cellcom Israel and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cellcom Israel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Cellcom Israel Competitors
|283
|820
|1193
|51
|2.43
As a group, “Radiotelephone communication” companies have a potential upside of 70.66%. Given Cellcom Israel’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cellcom Israel has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Summary
Cellcom Israel rivals beat Cellcom Israel on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
Cellcom Israel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Net Segment. The company offers internet service, internet television service, international call services, landline telephony service, transmission services, and telecommunication operator. It also IP switchboard services. Additionally, the company offers communications solutions, including supporting equipment and maintenance services; data protection and IOT solutions; cloud based services; and end-user fixed-line equipment, as well as operates and manages business telecommunication systems. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 10.7 million cellular subscribers. Cellcom Israel Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.
