Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Up 112.2% in May

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 112.2% from the April 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:CLRB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.42. 293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.58. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLRB. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $1.25 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 448,758 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences (Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.