CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Get CEMEX alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

CEMEX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,671,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,465,843. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 998.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX (Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEMEX (CX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.