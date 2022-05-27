Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.32.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $22.05 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 2.49.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 327,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 183,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,284,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,932,000 after acquiring an additional 399,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

