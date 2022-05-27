Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.56.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

NYSE:CGAU opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of -5.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $10.57.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,309,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after buying an additional 361,108 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 150,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.