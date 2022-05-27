Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get Centerspace alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Centerspace in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

NYSE:CSR remained flat at $$83.50 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,833. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $70.23 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.68, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.05.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centerspace news, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson bought 595 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $50,467.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centerspace (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.