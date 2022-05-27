Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) to Issue $0.20 Semi-annual Dividend

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
Central Securities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.3% per year over the last three years.
Shares of CET stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 21,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,955. Central Securities has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $45.14.
About Central Securities (Get Rating)
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Central Securities (CET)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.