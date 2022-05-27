Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) to Issue $0.20 Semi-annual Dividend

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Central Securities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Shares of CET stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 21,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,955. Central Securities has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $45.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Central Securities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Central Securities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Central Securities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Central Securities by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Central Securities by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

About Central Securities (Get Rating)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.