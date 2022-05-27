Centrica (CNA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Centrica (LON: CNA) recently:

5/23/2022 – Centrica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 105 ($1.32) price target on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Centrica had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/16/2022 – Centrica had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 112 ($1.41) to GBX 123 ($1.55). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Centrica had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 90 ($1.13) to GBX 125 ($1.57). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Centrica had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/26/2022 – Centrica had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/14/2022 – Centrica had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/13/2022 – Centrica had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 112 ($1.41) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON CNA traded down GBX 1.32 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 77.82 ($0.98). 19,848,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,986,496. Centrica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 45.21 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 89.60 ($1.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 74.82.

Get Centrica plc alerts:

In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £1,910.22 ($2,403.70). Also, insider Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.04), for a total value of £81,917.68 ($103,080.01). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,322 shares of company stock valued at $598,520.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.