CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Short Interest Down 57.7% in May

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the April 30th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CFIV stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.
CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.
