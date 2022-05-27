CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Update

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

CFBK opened at $21.08 on Friday. CF Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $110.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CF Bankshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CF Bankshares by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in CF Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CF Bankshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,230 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans.

