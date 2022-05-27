Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Champion Iron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Shares of CIAFF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,212. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51. Champion Iron has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $6.02.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.