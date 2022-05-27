Charles Spicer Acquires 15,435 Shares of Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO) Stock

Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO – Get Rating) insider Charles Spicer acquired 15,435 shares of Creo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £14,971.95 ($18,839.75).
LON CREO opened at GBX 97.60 ($1.23) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.53. Creo Medical Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 94 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 220 ($2.77). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.69. The company has a market cap of £176.66 million and a PE ratio of -7.17.
Creo Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
