Charles Spicer Acquires 15,435 Shares of Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO) Stock

Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO – Get Rating) insider Charles Spicer acquired 15,435 shares of Creo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £14,971.95 ($18,839.75).

LON CREO opened at GBX 97.60 ($1.23) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.53. Creo Medical Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 94 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 220 ($2.77). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.69. The company has a market cap of £176.66 million and a PE ratio of -7.17.

Creo Medical Limited engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Croma, an energy platform that powers a suite of multi-modal devices to optimize treatments for patients and physicians. The company also offers Speedboat Inject, an energy multimodality instrument for flexible endoscopy; Speedboat Slim, a flexible bipolar RF and microwave device for cutting and coagulation; MicroBlate Fine, a microwave needle ablation device; MicroBlate Flex, a flexible microwave ablation device; SlypSeal Flex, a flexible haemostasis device for the treatment of upper and lower GI bleeds; and SpydrBlade Flex, a flexible bipolar RF and microwave scissor device that grasps, cuts and, coagulates highlyperfused tissues.

