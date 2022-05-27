Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Declares Dividend of $0.14

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

CPKF stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Chesapeake Financial Shares alerts:

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.