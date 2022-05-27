Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.15. 113,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,004,311. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.35. Chevron has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $177.93. The firm has a market cap of $348.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 487,888 shares of company stock valued at $81,173,177 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after acquiring an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,111,594,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after acquiring an additional 995,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

