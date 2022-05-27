Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Up 125.0% in May

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

CVR stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.01. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $32.88.

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 33.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine (Get Rating)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.