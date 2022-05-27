Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ: CSSE):
- 5/17/2022 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2022 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “
- 5/13/2022 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.
- 5/12/2022 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $31.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 4/1/2022 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $38.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2022 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $54.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
CSSE stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $95.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.52% and a negative return on equity of 57.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.
