Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $490.10 Million

Brokerages expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) to post sales of $490.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $493.00 million and the lowest is $487.20 million. Chico’s FAS posted sales of $387.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $628.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,340,000 after acquiring an additional 720,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,175,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,243,000 after buying an additional 251,804 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 16.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,066,000 after buying an additional 584,658 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth $19,009,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 609,773 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

