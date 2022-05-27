Children’s Place (PLCE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Children’s Place (NASDAQ: PLCE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/23/2022 – Children’s Place was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

5/20/2022 – Children’s Place had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Children’s Place had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Children’s Place was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/17/2022 – Children’s Place had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $105.00 to $84.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Children’s Place was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2022 – Children’s Place was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – Children’s Place is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $47.12 on Friday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.97 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.46.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.41). Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. The firm had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 125.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

