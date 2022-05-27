China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Announces $0.98 Dividend

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.9842 per share on Friday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.
Shares of CBLUY stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. China BlueChemical has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $6.98.
About China BlueChemical (Get Rating)
