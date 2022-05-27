China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Announces $0.98 Dividend

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.9842 per share on Friday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of CBLUY stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. China BlueChemical has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

About China BlueChemical

China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.

