China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the April 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Natural Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.14% of China Natural Resources worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $0.69 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

