ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Update

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 100.6% from the April 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of IMOS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.60. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,187. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.88. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.86.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

