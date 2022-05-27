ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:COFS)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COFS opened at $21.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $157.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

