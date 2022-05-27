ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

NASDAQ COFS opened at $21.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COFS. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 92.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

