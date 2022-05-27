Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.79.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 83,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 24,731 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,596,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.11.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

