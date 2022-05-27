Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

CHUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

CHUY stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.76. 135,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,915. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chuy’s by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 77,750 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 32.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 11.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

