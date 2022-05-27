CI Financial (CIX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CI Financial (TSE: CIX) recently:
- 5/18/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$25.00 to C$19.00.
- 5/16/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2022 – CI Financial was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$26.00.
- 5/16/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$27.50 to C$23.50.
- 5/13/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$21.00.
- 5/13/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$25.00.
- 5/13/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$29.00 to C$25.00.
- 5/5/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$26.00.
- 5/3/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$25.00.
- 4/26/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$28.00.
CI Financial stock opened at C$15.77 on Friday. CI Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of C$13.90 and a 52 week high of C$30.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52. The stock has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.55.
CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$762.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.6400003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
