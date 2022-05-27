CI Financial (CIX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CI Financial (TSE: CIX) recently:

5/18/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$25.00 to C$19.00.

5/16/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – CI Financial was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$26.00.

5/16/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$27.50 to C$23.50.

5/13/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$21.00.

5/13/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

5/13/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$29.00 to C$25.00.

5/5/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$26.00.

5/3/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$25.00.

4/26/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$28.00.

CI Financial stock opened at C$15.77 on Friday. CI Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of C$13.90 and a 52 week high of C$30.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52. The stock has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.55.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$762.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.6400003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

