Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $301.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $258.00 to $301.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “mkt perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.84.

Shares of CI opened at $268.88 on Friday. Cigna has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $271.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,998 shares of company stock valued at $37,628,011 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

