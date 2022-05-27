Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.21.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $73.45 and a 52-week high of $95.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.56.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

