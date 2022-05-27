Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTRN. Craig Hallum downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Citi Trends to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Citi Trends to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citi Trends currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ CTRN traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 682,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,112. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average is $51.59. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $97.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.01.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $57,989.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Citi Trends Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

