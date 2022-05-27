Citigroup Boosts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $223.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.74% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BIDU. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HSBC lowered their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.88.
BIDU opened at $136.19 on Friday. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $101.62 and a fifty-two week high of $209.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.16 and its 200 day moving average is $143.38.
Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
