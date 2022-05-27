Citigroup Boosts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $223.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BIDU. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HSBC lowered their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.88.

BIDU opened at $136.19 on Friday. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $101.62 and a fifty-two week high of $209.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.16 and its 200 day moving average is $143.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $364,024,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,771,000 after buying an additional 1,007,584 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Baidu by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,653,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,079,000 after buying an additional 968,082 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $89,274,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,390,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,676,000 after acquiring an additional 568,093 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

