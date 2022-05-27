Citigroup Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $176.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $177.00 to $176.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 86.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BABA. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $132.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.24.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $94.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.79. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $6.89. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

